T-Mobile beats Q1 expectations, raises 2021 guidance

T-Mobile delivered better-than-expected first quarter financial results on Tuesday and raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 based on Sprint synergies.

The company reported first quarter net income of $933 million, with diluted earnings of or 74 cents a share and revenue $19.8 billion. Wall Street was expecting first quarter revenue of $18.9 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents a share.

The carrier added 1.4 million net additions in the first quarter, along with 1.2 million postpaid. T-Mobile's postpaid churn came in at 1.98%, a slight decrease for the company.

By the numbers:

The company ended the quarter with 103.4 million customers.

T-Mobile added 773,000 postpaid phone net additions in Q1.

Service revenue in the first quarter was $14.2 billion, driven by the Sprint merger.

Prepaid net customer additions were 151,000.

T-Mobile said it covers 295 million people with Extended Range 5G.

The carrier said its Ultra Capacity 5G covers 140 million people, with expectations to reach 200 million people by the end of 2021.

In terms of guidance, T-Mobile is raising its 2021 outlook and expects to add between 4.4 million and 4.9 million net postpaid customer additions, merger costs of $2.7 billion to $3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion.

On its Sprint synergies, the company said it accelerated merger synergy realization faster than expected, driving material growth and profitability simultaneously. T-Mobile said approximately 20% of Sprint customers were moved to the T-Mobile network by the end of Q1, and approximately 50% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network, more than double from last quarter. The company expects merger synergies to be between $2.8 billion and $3.1 billion in 2021, up from its prior guidance of $2.7 billion to 3.0 billion.

Shares of T-Mobile were up nearly 3% after hours.