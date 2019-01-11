T-Mobile launches caller verification to protect customers from scams

T-Mobile launched its new Caller Verified technology which will give its customers protection from scammers and spammers.

The technology, Caller Verified, uses the new STIR/SHAKEN standards to combat illegal caller ID spoofing, which can occur when scammers hijack a phone number to match the area code and 3-digit prefix of the person being targeted.

Customers using the new technology will see "Caller Verified" on their screens for incoming calls that T-Mobile has verified as authentic and not intercepted by scammers and spammers.

T-Mobile had announced in November its readiness to implement the STIR/SHAKEN standards into its network, and finally launched the Caller Verified technology on Thursday.

The telco is the first in the US to launch caller verification using the STIR/SHAKEN standards.

According to data and phone call enterprise company First Orion, 50 percent of US mobile traffic will be scam calls in 2019.

The technology, however, is only available to T-Mobile customers using the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Caller Verified will be rolled out to more smartphones later this year, T-Mobile said.

Also see: AT&T 5G: Behind the scenes in Texas as the new mobile network goes live

Earlier this week, T-Mobile -- alongside Ericsson and Intel -- achieved the world's first 5G data call and video call on 600 MHz, both on a live commercial network.

T-Mobile also accomplished a tri-band 5G video call with three users on different spectrum bands: 600 MHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz.

The telco said it will provide 5G to customers on multiple spectrum bands, including low-band, mid-band and millimeter wave, and intends to rollout 5G to all cities across the US.

"This is a huge accomplishment for [T-Mobile], who had a vision for nationwide 5G and are building it out the right way – across multiple spectrum bands," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

Legere's enthusiasm aside, T-Mobile competitors are also making progress in the race to 5G. AT&T launched its live commercial 5G network in Waco on December 21, as well as across 11 other US cities. Last September, Verizon, with Ericsson and Qualcomm, announced the completion of its own 5G call performed on in Minneapolis, Minnesota using 39 GHz spectrum.

T-Mobile has also used CES to demonstrate its live 5G low-band spectrum which can penetrate physical barriers like windows and doors.

Related Coverage

T-Mobile mercilessly mocks AT&T for 5G claim

Somehow, 5G icons turned up on some AT&T phones. But the phones don't offer 5G.

T-Mobile adds 7 million net customers in 2018

The wireless carrier announced its preliminary fourth quarter results and noted that ended the fiscal year with a total customer count of 79.7 million.

T-Mobile marks 5G milestone with first data call on 600 MHz spectrum

The carrier said it has completed a series of successful 5G service tests in the 600 MHz band with partners Intel and Ericsson.

CES 2019: AT&T 5G to connect hospitals and stadiums

AT&T is working on hospital and stadium use cases for its newly launched 5G network, as well as announcing that it will be connecting Toyota and Lexus cars with LTE between 2019 and 2024.

CES 2019: Are these newly launched '5G' services truly 5G wireless?

It doesn't take an expert to assert that 5G will be a major theme of this year's Las Vegas show. But will the 5G devices on display there soon need to be replaced with "real 5G" devices?