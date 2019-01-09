T-Mobile adds 7 million net customers in 2018

T-Mobile said it added 7 million net subscribers for 2018 and delivered strong additions in the fourth quarter of 2.4 million. The wireless carrier announced its preliminary fourth quarter results and noted that ended the fiscal year with a total customer count of 79.7 million.

Overall T-Mobile's business is strong going into the new year. Among the key points:

T-Mobile added 2.4 million total net additions in the fourth quarter with 1.4 branded postpaid.

The company reported 1 million postpaid net additions in the fourth quarter with a churn of .99 percent.

For the year, T-Mobile added7 million net additions with 4.5 million postpaid.

T-Mobile added 3.1 million branded postpaid phone additions.

Over the past six years, T-Mobile has added more than 46 million customers.

This week the carrier has used the backdrop of CES to tout new 5G milestones and then mercilessly mocked rival AT&T for confusing its customers with "fake 5G" icons on their phones. Chief executive John Legere is keen to brag about T-Mobile's progress on the 5G front, especially as the carrier continues to expand its customer base through an aggressive marketing strategy.

"The T-Mobile team delivered our best customer results ever in Q4 2018 and we did it in a competitive climate while working hard to complete our merger with Sprint," Legere said in prepared remarks. "That's 23 quarters in a row where more than 1 million customers have chosen T-Mobile - along with a postpaid phone churn result that's below 1 percent. These customer results speak volumes about our company, our network and our brand."

