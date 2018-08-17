Tableau hires new LatAm VP

Data visualization software firm Tableau hired Adriano Chemin as its new Vice President for Latin America.

The executive started this month, is managing the region out of the company's offices in Miami and reports to Executive Vice President of Sales and Support, Dan Miller.

Chemin will be focused on scaling Tableau's teams and resources to support growth in the Latin American market. The company will also be driving deeper collaboration and integrations with local channel partners.

"Ultimately, we want to help more people see and understand their data - customer demand, in Latin America, for deep yet intuitive analytical capability is accelerating - and Adriano's decades of experience working in tech plus intimate knowledge of the market will help us do just that," says Josh Vitiello, Tableau's Sales Vice President for the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Chemin joins the company from Oracle, where we worked between 1994 and 2017, his last role being sales VP for cloud applications. Prior to that he was sales VP for public sector and sales director for southern Brazil.

Tableau has a presence in Brazil since 2012 and has a client portfolio of about 750 companies.

The company posted delivered better-than-expected second quarter results last week, noting that this quarter is the first to realize the financial impact of its new role-based subscription offerings.