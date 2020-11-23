Black Friday tablet deals: iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and more

Black Friday 2020 is here, and with it, you can expect a range of tablet deals to appear.
From Samsung Galaxy tablets to Apple iPads, over the course of the shopping event -- no longer just a one-day shopping spree, and now closer to a week-long promotion -- US retailers will be competing for business by offering decent discounts on these mobile devices.
Tablets can be suitable for a variety of purposes; from checking your email on the road to saving and sharing presentations, reading, accessing mobile apps, streaming content, and more. Whether or not you want a tablet as a gift, for entertainment, work, or as a slimline device for accessing the Internet, it is worth keeping an eye on tablet sales over Black Friday this year.
Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best tablet deals on offer. As some deals finish and other, time-sensitive deals expire, we will continue to update -- so make sure to come back and check.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
$100 off
Over at Best Buy, you can pick up an 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet with a $100 discount. This tablet comes with 126GB storage, 6GB RAM, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 13MP rear camera, and an accompanying S-Pen stylus.$549 at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Pro Type cover bundle
$200 off
Microsoft is also involved in this year's shopping season, and an offering of note is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type cover bundle. The company is offering $200 off basic bundles including a Surface Pro 7 tablet ( Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage), as well as discounts off premium models.$599 at Microsoft
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
$100 off
If you're looking for a reasonably-priced Samsung tablet in the Black Friday sales, Best Buy is offering a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a $100 discount. This Android tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and both a 5MP front and 8MP rear camera.$249 at Best Buy
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch
$230 off
On eBay's marketplace, you can pick up an Apple iPad Pro for a substantial discount. While this deal may not be around long, for now, these 2018 devices are on offer with 11-inch screens, 256GB storage, and 4GB RAM.$749 at eBay
More Black Friday 2020 deals
Here are some other noteworthy deals worth checking out:
- Apple iPad Air,mini (refurbished) for $179 ($179 off) at eBay
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Essentials Bundle starting from $349 ($300 off) at Microsoft
- Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for $499.99 (9am ET, Black Friday) ($820 off) at Lenovo
- Core Innovations budget tablet for $35 ($25 off) at Walmart
- Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256GB (2018) for $1399 ($260 off) at Walmart
- Gateway 8-inch tablet for $69.99 ($20 off) at Walmart
- Dragon Touch Max10 tablet for $125 ($14 off) at Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet for $149.99 ($70 off) at Target
- Amazon Fire HD 10-inch tablet, 32GB, for $79.99 ($70 off) at Target
