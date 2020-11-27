Black Friday tablet deals: iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and more

Black Friday 2020 is here, and with it, you can expect a range of tablet deals to appear.

From Samsung Galaxy tablets to Apple iPads, over the course of the shopping event -- no longer just a one-day shopping spree, and now closer to a week-long promotion -- US retailers will be competing for business by offering decent discounts on these mobile devices.

Tablets can be suitable for a variety of purposes; from checking your email on the road to saving and sharing presentations, reading, accessing mobile apps, streaming content, and more. Whether or not you want a tablet as a gift, for entertainment, work, or as a slimline device for accessing the Internet, it is worth keeping an eye on tablet sales over Black Friday this year.

Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best tablet deals on offer. As some deals finish and other, time-sensitive deals expire, we will continue to update -- so make sure to come back and check.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $100 off Over at Best Buy, you can pick up an 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet with a $100 discount. This tablet comes with 126GB storage, 6GB RAM, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 13MP rear camera, and an accompanying S-Pen stylus. $549 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Pro Type cover bundle $200 off Microsoft is also involved in this year's shopping season, and an offering of note is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type cover bundle. The company is offering $200 off basic bundles including a Surface Pro 7 tablet ( Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage), as well as discounts off premium models. $599 at Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $100 off If you're looking for a reasonably-priced Samsung tablet in the Black Friday sales, Best Buy is offering a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a $100 discount. This Android tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and both a 5MP front and 8MP rear camera. $249 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch $230 off On eBay's marketplace, you can pick up an Apple iPad Pro for a substantial discount. While this deal may not be around long, for now, these 2018 devices are on offer with 11-inch screens, 256GB storage, and 4GB RAM. $749 at eBay

