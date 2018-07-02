Tablet market sees revenue growth in Brazil

Revenue from sales of tablet devices has seen an increase in the first quarter of 2018 in Brazil, according to research from analyst firm IDC.

Some 768,000 devices were sold in the first three months of the year. While this is only a 0,1 percent increase in the number of tablets sold in relation to the same period last year, manufacturers earned way more in Q1, the research firm says.

According to IDC, revenue from tablets sales in Brazil reached 403 million reais ($103 million) against 363 million reais ($92 million) for the first quarter of 2017. The average ticket went from 473 reais ($120) to 525 reais ($134).

The numbers show an "interesting dynamic" in the Brazilian tablet market, the IDC report points out. While less manufacturers are investing in tablets, the devices available to consumers have more features and prices have gone up.

The devices are expected to become even pricier: the research firm predicts another tablet pricing surge if the dollar exchange rates against the real continue to climb.

IDC also expects that due to a range of uncertainties in Brazil in the second half of the year including the general election, the local tablet market should see overall growth of 4 percent for the year.