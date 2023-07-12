MacBook discounts are very rare, and even rarer still are steep discounts. But right now at B&H Photo, you can save $900 on the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip. But you'll have to act fast: with a deal like this, stock will sell out quickly.

Along with the M1 Max CPU, the MacBook Pro 16 is built with 32GB of RAM, a 32-core on-chip GPU, and a 1TB SSD. The 16.2-inch display uses Apple's Liquid Retina XDR technology to produce bold colors and deep contrasts. It also has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, so you can easily see your work, webpage, or video in harsh overhead lighting and even daylight. And if your storage needs change, the MacBook Pro M1 Max can support up to 8TB of storage for all the room you'll need for raw video, photo, and 3D model files.

The MacBook Pro M1 Max has Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow you to quickly transfer files between devices and storage drives as well as charge mobile devices and even connect secondary displays if you need more room to multitask. The built-in speakers work with Dolby Atmos to create virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience while listening to music or streaming shows and movies. And with a 21-hour battery life, you'll be able to work all day and well into the night before you even need to think about plugging in.