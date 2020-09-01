Tech budget planning 2021: What CXOs need to know

IT budgets 2020-21: Planning for business continuity in uncertain times Watch Now

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global recession, the 2020/21 IT budgeting cycle will look different this year. Business leaders will be tasked with reevaluating their projects and plans, prioritizing remote work and digital transformation initiatives, and adapting their budgets accordingly.

How exactly business leaders intend to spend their tech dollars, and the best ways to optimize budget plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic were the focus of a special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook Tech Budgets 2021: A CXO's Guide.

In the feature, "IT budgets 2020-21: Planning for business continuity in uncertain times" ZDNet's Charles McLellan investigates how the IT industry is likely to cope with the pandemic. He summarizes emerging macroeconomic trends, examines analyst forecasts for IT spending in 2020/21, and looks at the responses of IT professionals to survey questionnaires about their budgets.

ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong hones in on how Australian businesses are examining and rethinking their technology investment strategies post COVID-19 in the article, "Australian businesses to tread carefully as economic uncertainty remains high." While ZDNet contributor Eileen Yu reports on Singapore's investment in digital technologies in her article, "Singapore government ups ICT spending by 30% to fuel post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation."

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook: Tech Budgets 2021: A CXO's Guide (free registration required).

For this special feature, ZDNet's sister site TechRepublic Premium surveyed professionals about their IT budget priorities, budget size, and corporate budget allocations for IT. The results of that research is summarized in the infographic "Research: How COVID-19 will affect 2021 IT budgets." In addition, TechRepublic's Teena Maddox polled the TechRepublic CIO Jury to determine how IT budgets may shift in 2021. Read her results in the article, "CIO Jury: 83% of tech leaders changed IT priorities this year due to the pandemic."

TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett offers business leaders budget planning tips in the article, "Building a viable IT budget for 2021 in a time of uncertainty: Seven critical steps." In "5 budget mistakes to avoid during COVID-19," Shacklett cautions business leaders about common budgetary planning errors.

Also in this ebook, TechRepublic's Kristen Lotze reveals how IT leaders can determine which hardware to include in their 2021 IT budgets and how to calculate an organization's hardware costs in the article "Hardware to consider adding to your 2021 IT budget." ZDNet contributor Charlie Osbourne analyzes Gartner's latest predictions in her feature, "Worldwide IT spending in 2020 estimates boosted to $3.5 trillion, 'swoop' recovery expected."

CEOs are considering what the new normal of work will look like after COVID-19. ZDNet's Larry Dignan reports in the article, "Offices, work sites, employee roles to be reconfigured post COVID-19, say CFOs." How information technology budgets are being retooled as enterprises start to plot their post-pandemic recoveries is the topic of Dignan's feature, "IT spending will be viewed through new lens as business resumes post COVID-19."

