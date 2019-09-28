Tech M&As led by foreign companies increase in Brazil



The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) involving international technology companies in Brazil has increased in the first half of 2019, according to consulting firm KPMG.

According to the new stats on activity in the first six months of the year, 61 M&A transactions took place in the tech sector in the Latin country.

Of that total, 39 transactions were led by domestic firms, while 18 transactions were conducted by foreign companies acquiring shares in Brazilian businesses, according to the consultancy.

Additionally, in the first half of 2019, there were 4 transactions conducted by Brazilian companies acquiring foreign businesses.

This is a 10.9 percent increase in the M&A activity seen in the first half of 2018 when 55 M&A transactions took place within the Brazilian technology sector.

Of all the transactions carried out in 2018, 33 were led by domestic companies, with 22 mergers and acquisitions led by foreign organizations.