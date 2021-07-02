Technology services firm CI&T acquires Dextra

Technology services multinational CI&T has announced the acquisition of Dextra; a company focused on developing end-to-end digital products, from innovation and design to software development. The move is part of CI&T's M&A growth plan to expand its capabilities and build a stronger presence in the global market. The transaction value has not been disclosed, and the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearance.

Focusing on the delivery of strategy, design and engineering services, CI&T's client portfolio includes companies such as Carrefour, Serasa Experian, McDonald's, among others.

"The market demand [for technology services] is very high, and together our offer is even stronger", said Cesar Gon, founder and CEO at CI&T, adding that the deal will enable the group to deliver a broader range of services to the market, and further expand the growing number of specialized talent working at CI&T.

Founded in Brazil, Dextra employs more than 1200 professionals in its home country and in the United States. The acquisition will enable CI&T, which was also founded in Brazil, to boost its workforce of more than 4,000 employees across its offices worldwide.