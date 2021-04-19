TechnologyOne signs procurement arrangement with New Zealand government

Australian enterprise software firm TechnologyOne has announced a new procurement framework arrangement with the New Zealand Minister of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Under the agreement, agencies across the New Zealand government will be able to purchase software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform from TechnologyOne under a common contractual framework.

TechnologyOne touted the all-of-government agreement would provide New Zealand government agencies with a "clear roadmap for their digital transformation to a SaaS platform".

"The last 12 months have demonstrated the benefits of Software-as-a-Service environments," TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung said in a statement.

"The organisations which were able to make the smoothest transitions to remote work this time last year were those who had invested in SaaS."

The New Zealand government has similar arrangements with other technology providers including Oracle, SAP, and Amazon Web Services.

These arrangements are part of the New Zealand government's plans to simplify the IT procurement process for agencies.

Back in 2018, the New Zealand government launched an online procurement marketplace as an attempt to give the smaller players access to more jobs and provide a more transparent approach to how contracts are awarded.

"We know that traditional procurement models are really no longer fit for purpose in many ways in the context of the increasing pace of technological change," then New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs deputy chief executive of service and system transformation Tim Occleshaw said.

It is part of the government's reforms to ICT procurement aimed at making it simpler, clearer, and faster for agencies and industry to transact services and deliver better outcomes for the community.

Ed Chung, TechnologyOne CEO, said he is proud to be a part of the New Zealand government's digital transformation, with the new arrangements set to bring forward benefits to citizens at a time when agility in the public sector is needed.

