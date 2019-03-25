Telegram now lets you remotely delete private chats from both devices

Spyware 101: How to handle an infection scare Surveillance isn't just the purview of nation-states and government agencies -- sometimes, it is closer to home.

To improve the privacy of the Telegram messaging application, its developers have now upgraded the "Unsend" feature to allow users to remotely delete private chat sessions from all devices involved.

The Unsend feature made its debut two years ago, which allowed you to delete any messages you sent via the app within a 48-hour time limit.

Now, the upgraded feature permits you to unsend messages you have received, too, and so users are able to delete messages from both sides in a private chat.

"The messages will disappear for both you and the other person -- without leaving a trace," Telegram said in a blog post on Sunday. "You can also delete any private chat entirely from both your and the other person's device with just two taps."

Telegram's main messaging service is linked to the Telegram cloud, but the app also offers end-to-end encryption for its secret chats which also do not permit messaging forwarding and can be used to self-destruct messages after a specific period of time.

The end-to-end chat feature is not part of the cloud and is device-based, which ensures that messages are not stored on Telegram servers.

Telegram has also introduced new settings for users to restrict their messages. In the app's Privacy and Security settings, you can find a new feature called "Forwarded messages," in which you can restrict who can view your profile photos and prevent any forwarded messages from being traced back to your account.

If you select this feature, forwarded messages will display nothing more than a name in the "from field" which cannot be clicked.

Telegram has also kept accessibility in mind with the latest update and has added support for the gesture-based iOS VoiceOver and Android's TalkBack. The company also launched an emoji search option.

