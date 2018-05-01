Telstra launches regional mobile booster

(Image: Telstra)

Telstra has announced its new intelligent antenna, the Telstra Go Repeater, which it said boosts or provides mobile voice and data services in regional areas and is available as either a stationary or portable solution.

The Telstra Go Repeater works on the 3G, 4G, and 4GX networks across the 850MHz, 700MHz, and 1800MHz spectrum bands, receiving signal through its external antenna and then "enhancing or retransmitting" the mobile signal to an indoor or in-vehicle antenna.

The solution was developed under the telco's three-year AU$2.2 billion investment in its regional mobile network, Telstra said.

"In addition to upgrading our mobile network in hundreds of regional locations to 4GX, bringing mobile coverage to some of the most remote communities of Australia, we also continue to look for ways to help customers connect with a number of products available like the Telstra Go Repeater that have been developed with our regional customers in mind," Telstra GM of Mobile Devices Richard Noonan said.

The stationary Telstra Go Repeater is priced at AU$648 outright and the portable version at AU$720, with the solution also available on monthly repayment plans.

The indoor antenna is included in the product, but customers will need to pay extra for an external antenna for the stationary version in order to receive the macro network signals -- which also needs to be professionally installed by Telstra.

In another boost to its extensive regional coverage, Telstra in April announced being designated 89 more locations across the nation under round three of the federal government's mobile blackspots program.

Under the so-called "priority" round of the mobile blackspots program, Telstra will build out macro base stations and small cell base stations using government and its own funding.

"This represents a total Telstra investment of AU$260 million, more than double the commitment of all the other carriers combined, to bring new coverage to regional and rural communities," Telstra Networks MD Mike Wright said at the time.

Telstra was allocated 148 new mobile sites under round two of the Australian government's mobile blackspots program, after being allocated 429 under round one.

Telstra on Monday announced switching on its 400th base station under the program, after activating 50 in the last month alone.

"With 400 base stations now active, tens of thousands of people can now access the latest technologies across regional and rural communities to connect with friends and family in exciting new ways," Wright said on Monday.

"So far, more than 60 million calls have been made over the new base stations we built as part of mobile blackspot program, showing how important connectivity is to regional and remote communities.

"Our contribution to the mobile blackspot program complements the direct investment we have made in building Australia's largest and fastest mobile network, and together these investments have now extended our national coverage beyond the 2.5 million square kilometre barrier."

Telstra also offers voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) services to assist regional customers who have broadband but no voice access.

