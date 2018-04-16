Tesla cars' Autopilot driver-assistance system will never be perfect, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Sunday on CBS This Morning, following an Autopilot fatality in March.

"It's important to emphasize we'll never be perfect," Musk said. "Nothing in the real world is perfect. But I do think that long term, it can reduce accidents by a factor of 10. So there are 10 fewer fatalities and tragedies and serious injuries. And that's a really huge difference."

Tesla Autopilot will never be perfect, says Elon Musk. (Image: Tesla)

Tesla has maintained Autopilot should not be viewed as a fully autonomous feature. It's found in Tesla's Model S, Model X, and soon Model 3 and semi truck.

"Well what's the purpose of having autopilot if you still have to put your hands on the wheel, Elon?" co-host Gayle King asked Musk, who replied, "Oh it, it's because the probability of an accident with autopilot is just less."

Tesla has faced public and federal official scrutiny for releasing details and results from the Model S involved in the Mountain View, CA. crash in March. Musk said the NTSB would take too long to release the crash results.

Tesla's report said on the Autopilot crash: "The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver's hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision."

You can view Musk's full interview with King on CBS News.