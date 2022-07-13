The $30 water filter LifeStraw is $11 on Amazon Prime Day

A thousand gallons of clean, safe drinking water in one straw.
The LifeStraw changed the game of water filtration with an intuitive solution: You open the top and bottom of the straw, you put the straw in water, and you drink. It's an affordable, last-ditch option to filter out bacteria, parasites, or microplastics from water. You don't need electricity or a battery to power this straw -- an advanced built-in membrane blocks out waterborne parasites, including giardia and cryptosporidium, and harmful bacteria, including E. coli and salmonella -- all you have to do is suck up water.
The LifeStraw is remarkable in that it doesn't get out some or most of water's unwanted carry-ons -- it removes 99.999% of them. It also reduces silt, sand, and cloudiness in water. This could be a lifesaving tool when you're out in nature or when disaster strikes.
The filter provides 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of clean and safe drinking water. It's BPA free and has been tested according to protocols for water purifiers determined by national agencies like the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
One straw usually sells for $29.95, but Amazon Prime members get it for $11.12 today -- a savings of 63%.
With every purchase of a LifeStraw product, the company donates safe drinking water for an entire school year to a child in need.