The Asus VivoBook Pro is currently $300 off at Amazon

Right now, the Asus VivoBook Pro is on sale for 21% off. You can pick up this excellent laptop for $1,139 on Amazon for a savings of over $300 off the regular price of $1,499.

Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended

The Asus VivoBook Pro is a work-ready laptop with high-tech specifications that will last for years. It's equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED (3840 x 2400) display, an Intel Core i7 processor (up to 4.8Ghz), 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, and 1TB SSD storage.

In addition, the Asus VivoBook Pro also comes with Windows 11 Pro and a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. The laptop is marketed toward gamers because the device features an excellent dual-fan cooling system. However, the Asus VivoBook Pro will also suit office and hybrid workers who are simply looking to upgrade their laptop.

Right now the laptop is on sale for a total of $310 off at $1,139, a very competitive price point for this device.