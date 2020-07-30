Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best cheap laptops under $320 you can buy now

Looking for a new Windows 10 laptop that won't break the bank? With prices starting at only $230, these laptops -- from ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and other vendors -- are new, not refurbished, and available for purchase today.

ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch

Plenty of ports

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Need a tablet and a notebook?

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

Stylish and modern

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

Cloud-connected laptop

HP Stream 11-inch

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $320, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch

A cheap and cheerful workhorse which is deal for back-to-school because it is fully compatible with Google Classroom.

  • 15.6-inch FHD display with NanoEdge bezel display allowing for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio
  • AMD R3-3200U processor
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM 
  • 128GB M.2 SSD storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Fingerprint reader
Plenty of ports

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.

A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 15-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
Need a tablet and a notebook?

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.

The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • AMD A9-9420E processor
  • Radeon R5 graphics
  • 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC storage
Stylish and modern

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. 

A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • AMD A6-9220E processor
  • Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
  • 11.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMC
Cloud-connected laptop

HP Stream 11-inch

This is a laptop for work or school. It comes with Office 365 and 1 TB of cloud storage, and an anti-glare display that's great for working outdoors.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • 11.6-inch diagonal HD SVA AntiGlare WLED-backlit display
  • Intel Celeron dual-core N3060 processor
  • 4GB memory
  • 32 GB eMMC storage
  • 8 hours and 45 minutes battery (video playback)
    • 1 of 3