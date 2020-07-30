The best cheap laptops under $320 you can buy now

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.
Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $320, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.
ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch
A cheap and cheerful workhorse which is deal for back-to-school because it is fully compatible with Google Classroom.
- 15.6-inch FHD display with NanoEdge bezel display allowing for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio
- AMD R3-3200U processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 128GB M.2 SSD storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Fingerprint reader
Plenty of ports
Dell Inspiron 15 3580
Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.
A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel Celeron processor
- 15-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
Need a tablet and a notebook?
Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1
A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.
The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- AMD A9-9420E processor
- Radeon R5 graphics
- 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
Stylish and modern
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)
A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook.
A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- AMD A6-9220E processor
- Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
- 11.6-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC
Cloud-connected laptop
HP Stream 11-inch
This is a laptop for work or school. It comes with Office 365 and 1 TB of cloud storage, and an anti-glare display that's great for working outdoors.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- 11.6-inch diagonal HD SVA AntiGlare WLED-backlit display
- Intel Celeron dual-core N3060 processor
- 4GB memory
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- 8 hours and 45 minutes battery (video playback)
