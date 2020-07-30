The best cheap laptops under $320 you can buy now

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $320, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch A cheap and cheerful workhorse which is deal for back-to-school because it is fully compatible with Google Classroom. 15.6-inch FHD display with NanoEdge bezel display allowing for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio

AMD R3-3200U processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

128GB M.2 SSD storage

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Fingerprint reader $299 at Walmart

Plenty of ports Dell Inspiron 15 3580 Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one. A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home

Intel Celeron processor

15-inch display

4GB RAM

1TB hard drive $299 at Dell

Need a tablet and a notebook? Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1 A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode. The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home

AMD A9-9420E processor

Radeon R5 graphics

11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage $300 at Amazon

Stylish and modern Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD) A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home in S Mode

AMD A6-9220E processor

Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics



11.6-inch display

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC $229 at Lenovo