The cloud can be a tough transition for legacy enterprise companies (Cloud TV)

John Trembley, CMO of Atmosera, shares digital transformation tips and best practices for enterprise companies.
By Dan Patterson
| July 17, 2018 -- 17:00 GMT (10:00 PDT)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
Cloud
AWS' Z1d compute instance aims to be 'fastest in public cloud'
Google is building its second private subsea cable
Big Data Analytics
Workday buys analytics startup Stories
Storage
Cloud backup: What does 11 9s durability really mean?
Snowflake's cloud data warehouse is now available on Azure
Data Centers
IT likely to be impacted by US vs. China trade wars
SK Telecom and Nvidia to launch GPU cloud solution
Are cloud providers responsible for how governments use their products?
Join Discussion