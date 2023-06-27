The first GPT-powered smart home platform is here

Josh.ai

With generative AI taking over the artificial intelligence world, it was only a matter of time before it came to the smart home. Josh.ai, a home automation system for the connected home, has officially launched JoshGPT.

Josh is here to replace your smart home automation system as your all-in-one solution -- it says it's got the brains that your current voice assistant can't offer you.

Also: Smart home starter pack: 5 devices that will make your life easier

JoshGPT is powered by the same technology that powers OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing it to answer more specific questions and nuances that smart home assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google can't understand.

For example, you may ask Alexa or your favorite smart home assistant this question:

"Explain how TV screens work."

But with JoshGPT, you can add variables like "Explain how TV screens work like I'm five" or "As if I've never seen one before."

Also: The best smart home devices

You can also customize shopping requests, activities, dining, and other general questions with specifics, or you can ask Josh to do more than one thing at a time, like three or four questions in a row.

"As the first company to offer the convenience of hands-free access to generative AI, Josh.ai is delivering a supercharged assistant at home and on the go for our clients," said Alex Capecelatro, CEO of Josh.ai.

The Josh.ai system is an exclusive experience that can only be set up with professional installers in customer homes and can reportedly cost anywhere from $4,000 to $14,000. The system includes two location-aware Josh Nano and Micro microphones and a handheld Josh remote, all brought together by the Josh app.

Also: The best home automation systems

With the public launch of JoshGPT, the Josh.ai home automation system also gets new Intelligent Areas that will group devices and rooms to offer a more customized experience in the automated home, but a lot of this will ensure customization and setup will have to be done by the installers.

"We are proud to introduce Intelligent Areas, System Setup, and Room Customization as innovative features that represent the culmination of feedback from our network of more than 1,400 certified dealers," said Capecelatro.

Installers will use the System Setup to configure the rooms and devices for the Intelligent Areas. They'll also be able to define the audio and video start-up volumes and lights, shades, and other devices.