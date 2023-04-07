'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Knowing where to start can be confusing when so many home products are available in a smart capacity. ZDNET regularly keeps our pulse on the market, testing and reviewing today's best smart home devices to find the best ones worthy of your home. However, even with our lists, it can be confusing knowing where to start. So, I set out with a different intention in mind.
This article is meant to help you find the best of the best smart home devices, all organized in one place with the details you need to make an informed buying decision. If you have been planning on bringing smart home technology into your home, here is where to start.
Also: The best smart plugs
Aeotec Smart Home Hub features: Hub for: SmartThings | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave | Voice control: Alexa, Google & Bixby
The Aeotec Smart Home Hub receives high marks from ZDNET, being awarded our top pick for the best smart hub, as well as the best home automation system. Compatibility is great; this works with Ring and SmartThings, and you also have the option of using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Connectivity is also impressive, with the option to connect via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Z-Wave.
This smart home hub gives you painless voice control over your devices. It works with more than 5,000 different devices from varying manufacturers and can connect to some of the best smart home devices, including smart lighting, smart speakers, and smart cameras. The smart hub uses a simple wall mount, keeping it easily accessible in a central location that is best for you and your devices.
Once your devices are added, it is a simple matter to create and manage automations. Set a time to turn on the outside lights or turn the coffee pot on in the morning. No matter what commands you choose, these automations are stored locally in order to prevent interruptions from internet outages. Choose from Wi-Fi or an ethernet connection to get started.
Amazon Echo Dot features: More sensors | eero built-in | Amazon Alexa | LED display
The Amazon Echo Dot is also one of the best Amazon Echo models, delivering improved sound over earlier models. Enjoy crisp notes with clear highs and deep bass, offering a superior experience to most portable speakers. Turn your home into your very own concert by adding compatible Echo devices or Fire TVs. If you have an eero network, you have the ability to extend Wi-Fi availability in your home and minimize interruptions to your internet and streaming.
This speaker is compatible with a wide range of popular services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. You also can bypass those services and connect directly via Bluetooth throughout your home. Either way, Alexa is here to help with hands-free voice control. This speaker can detect motion, turn lights on when you walk in the room, or assist with temperature control by operating your smart fan. It also has a built-in alarm to help with those early mornings.
Privacy is great, too, with the Echo Dot using Amazon's strict privacy policies to guard your information. The Mic Off button is a convenient addition and just one of the many privacy controls that are thoughtfully incorporated into this model.
Review: Amazon Echo Dot review
Amazon Echo Show 8 features: Alexa-compatible | Screen size: 8 inches | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Speakers: 1 x 1.7 inches | Camera: 2MP
The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is not only one of the best smart home devices, but it is also one of the best smart displays that you can buy today. It comes with an eight-inch HD color touchscreen, plus stereo speakers to add bold sound. There is even a 13 MP camera that allows you to make video calls at will and check in when you are away. The camera helps keep you in the frame with automatic framing and centering while in use. You can also connect to other smart home devices like lighting and cameras with compatible voice control.
There is room for the fun stuff, too. You can stream your favorite content when you use services like Prime Video and Netflix, or you can ask Alexa to fire up Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Automations are also impressive. Create a calendar and add reminders, so you never forget an appointment. Make lists, set timers, and work on improving your cooking with step-by-step recipes. When not in use, turn your device into a digital photo frame with the help of Amazon Photos.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) also employs Amazon's discriminating privacy policies and features a mic and camera off button with a built-in camera shutter.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit features: Type: LED | Wattage: 9 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Bulb size: A19
The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit is not only the best Philips Hue lighting available, but it is also some of the coolest lighting I have personally seen. You can easily transform your home with beautiful LED mood lighting that also includes a dimmable feature. Create a movie theater in your living room, or bring warm, comforting colors to a nursery. Either way, you receive up to 11,000 lumens of light with a Hue bridge to control it all.
This starter kit comes in the popular A19 bulb size and offers incredible lighting with 50,000 different shades of white alone. There are also 16 billion different colors you can enjoy for an incredible light show.
Control your lights with your smartphone or tablet, or simply use your voice when you connect Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. It is also compatible with Nest and SmartThings systems. With the Philips Hue app, no longer do you have to climb out of bed to turn out the lights or worry about a high electric bill when you leave a light on while you are away. Instead, all it takes is the touch of a button with the Philips Hue White & Colors Ambiance Starter Kit.
Samsung SmartThings features: Amazon Alexa | Connects to several types of devices | Zigbee and Z-Wave
I have already heard quite a bit about Samsung SmartThings, and there is good reason why. This is the best smart home device you can buy when you are looking for the best smart home automation system. It comes equipped with an improved processor and local app engine for excellent responsiveness. Receive notifications and make adjustments to your favorite smart home devices simply by connecting your smartphone. In all, there is a total range of up to 100 feet.
Samsung calls it the brain of your smart home, and it is simple to control. Choose from the SmartThings app or Amazon Alexa for easy access and to set custom controls for all of your devices. No matter which way you connect, this smart automation system works with most smart home devices, like smart locks, smart sensors, smart speakers, and smart lights. Just connect to the internet router or use a Bluetooth connection. It is also compatible with ZigBee and Z-Wave while working with brands like Honeywell, Philips Hue, and Kwikset.
SmartThings utilizes an in-wall power adapter that delivers up to ten hours of backup power in the event of a power loss. Replaceable batteries offer an additional two hours of power.
Review: Samsung SmartThings review
The Aeotec Smart Home Hub is the best smart home device overall that you can buy, topping many of ZDNET's lists. This smart hub has the capability of hosting multiple devices with fantastic connectivity options, while voice control keeps things hands-free. Compatibility is nothing to laugh at, either, with more than 5,000 devices working with this model.
To see how the smart home hub compares, here is a look at the best smart home devices.
Best smart home device
Type of smart home device
Cost
Aeotec Smart Home Hub
Smart home hub
$135
Amazon Echo Dot
Smart home speaker
$50
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Smart home display
$130
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit
Smart home lighting
$90
Samsung SmartThings
Smart home automation system
$210
This list highlights the best of the best smart home devices, covering a number of different areas of your home. From multi-device hubs to individual devices, there are a number of ways to turn your home into a smart home. If you are not sure which smart home device is best for you, consider these recommendations.
Choose this best smart home device...
If you want...
Aeotec Smart Home Hub
A smart home hub that is capable of controlling your whole home. Think of it as your home's very own command center.
Amazon Echo Dot
To add wireless sound to your home. Use voice control to turn the music up and bring the party to your home.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
The best smart home display. Use it to keep an eye on your whole home and all of your smart home devices.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit
To bring the power of smart lighting to your home. Install mood lighting, uplighting, or simply save money with Philips Hue lights.
Samsung SmartThings
To connect all of your devices to one hub. Watch how simple life becomes with the addition of a smart home hub.
There are a number of factors I consider when choosing the best smart home devices.
Type: There are multiple types of smart home devices you can buy, from lighting to speakers to the TV in your living room. Once you buy individual smart home devices, consider adding a smart home hub or automation system to control them all, so you do not have to adjust each device individually.
User reviews: The users know best, so it is important to consider user reviews as a way to learn about the ins and outs of a product. In our reviews, our team also combines personal experience with expert analysis to find the best smart home devices you can add to your home.
Cost: Many smart home devices are actually affordable, costing a few hundred dollars or less. The best smart home devices range in cost from $50 to $210, depending on the manufacturer and product you choose.
A smart home device is a product that is voice- or app-controlled. Most smart home devices can connect to a number of smart home assistants, like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Assistant, via voice control. You can use your voice or app to turn things on and off or make adjustments to things like volume or temperature. These devices also have the capability to connect to other smart devices in the home, allowing them to perform and coordinate without requiring any personal interference from you.
Smart home devices bring a level of simplicity and convenience to your home that you probably didn't know you were missing. No longer do you have to worry about a coffee pot or curling iron left on because now you can use your smart plug to take care of it. Leave a light on? Check the app to turn off the lights and save money while you are away.
There are tons of companies that manufacture smart home devices, including giants like Amazon and Google. However, there are many other quality companies that specialize in specific devices SmartThings with its home automation system, Philips with its Hue lighting, and Wyze with its smart plug. Before you buy a smart home device, look for a company that is known for quality products.
That is far from all that is available. These are some of the other smart home devices I feature that can fit your home.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is not only the best smart home device for thermostats, but it is also our pick for the best smart thermostat overall.
The Sonos One wins our pick for the best Sonos speaker, as well as the best smart home speaker.