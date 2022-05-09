The iPhone 14 could cost you $100 more

The highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch is still likely months away, but rumors and leaks are dropping thick and fast.

The latest comes from Apple leaker Shadow_Leak, giving us a rundown of the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

• 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen,120Hz

• LTPO

• (2532×1170) Resolution & 460 PPI

• A16 Bionic (4nm TSMC)

• 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

• 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Storage

• 48MP(F/1.3)+12MP+12MP Rear

• Pill-shaped Notch

• Titanium Alloy Frame



6GB+128GB: $1099 🫧 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 6, 2022

So, let's take a look at the specs.

ZDNet Recommends The 10 best smartphones Whatever your priorities -- from 5G to an amazing camera -- there's a phone here to meet your every need. 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen, 120Hz

I've heard rumors that the display will be bigger than this. The size and refresh rate here are the same as the current panel.

I've heard rumors that the display will be bigger than this. The size and refresh rate here are the same as the current panel. LTPO

This stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, and it is a technology that allows AMOLED displays to run at higher refresh rates and still be power efficient.

This stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, and it is a technology that allows AMOLED displays to run at higher refresh rates and still be power efficient. (2532×1170) resolution & 460 PPI

Identical to the current iPhone 13 Pro display,

Identical to the current iPhone 13 Pro display, A16 Bionic (4nm TSMC)

Pretty obvious it's going to be a new chip, and this name is quite predictable.

Pretty obvious it's going to be a new chip, and this name is quite predictable. 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

Same as current iPhone 13 Pro lines, although some rumors point to a bump to 8GB.

Same as current iPhone 13 Pro lines, although some rumors point to a bump to 8GB. 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storag e

Nothing new here.

e Nothing new here. 48MP (1/1.3-inch sensor)+12MP+12MP rear

This bump in main camera specs would offer improved detail (at least on paper) and also result in larger photos (requiring users to have more storage or pay for iCloud).

This bump in main camera specs would offer improved detail (at least on paper) and also result in larger photos (requiring users to have more storage or pay for iCloud). Pill-shaped notch

A smaller notch at the top of the display is something Apple is continually working towards.

A smaller notch at the top of the display is something Apple is continually working towards. Titanium alloy frame

So a move away from the existing stainless steel frame.

So a move away from the existing stainless steel frame. 6GB+128GB: $1099

That's a bump of $100, and if true, you could expect this across the board.

What's interesting here is how similar these specs are to the iPhone 13 line, with a few tweaks here and there. This might be what Apple needs to keep costs down, simplify the supply chain, and justify that $100 price rise by adding a better camera.

With the possible exception of the display -- I'm leaning towards the idea that it will be a slightly bigger display -- this feels credible to me. Trying to release a revolutionary iPhone during a time of tight supply chains and spiraling costs doesn't make sense.

A more evolutionary iPhone 14 makes more sense.

Keep in mind that these are rumored specs and that the first official confirmation we'll get from Apple is when the iPhone 14 is unveiled this fall.