How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies.
Cache is the temporary storage of some data; parts of a website or image from the last time you visited, for example. It's content from a website that is stored on your phone during a browser session to help the browser perform faster the next time you visit that page.
Cache data can slow down your phone's browsing performance since it takes up storage space in your device, so it's good to clear it out regularly.
Open the Settings app on your iPhone to delete the cache in Safari.
In Settings, scroll down until Safari comes up, tap on it to select it.
Scroll down through the Safari options, until you find a button for Clear History and Website Data.
After confirming, the cache and cookies are deleted from your iPhone, but your autofill information should still be on your device.
Turn on Private Browsing by opening Safari, then tap on Tabs, then Private.
Not exactly, though offloading may help if your phone is slowed down by low storage. Offloading uninstalls an app without deleting any documents and data associated with them.
To offload an app, go to Settings, then iPhone Storage and select the app to offload, then tap on Offload App. If you ever download it again, you just pick up where you left off on that app.
If Google Chrome is your preferred browser, it may have a substantial amount of data stored on your device, which could also slow down its performance.
To clear the cache in Chrome, open the Chrome app and follow these steps:
Cookies and cache are not the same. Cookies are tiny pieces of data that websites send to your phone, including things like saved passwords to keep you logged into an account or even the website preferences from the previous time you visited.
Though they do sound harmless, cookies can also track how you browse the internet. They monitor patterns in your browsing and search history, even seeing what you clicked on or what your mouse hovered over. Ever made an innocuous search on Amazon only to find ads for it on all the apps you use?
While you can block cookies on Safari, the ranks are divided on whether you should. Blocking cookies entirely means that websites won't be able to get information from you, but it also means that some websites may not even work correctly on your browser. A lot of users actually enjoy a more personalized browsing experience, so cookies are a good thing for them.
If you'd like to block the cookies on Safari, follow these steps: