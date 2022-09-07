The new EV tax credit is complicated. Here's who qualifies

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Electric vehicle (EV) tax credit policies got a major overhaul in August with the Inflation Reduction Act. From January 2023 onwards, your EV tax credit is determined by your income, the price of the car you want, and where it came from.
Tax credits now only apply to buyers with incomes less than or equal to $150,000 for single filers, $225,000 for heads of household, and $300,000 for joint filers.
The price of the new EV purchased must be less than $55,000 for cars and below $80,000 for SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans in order to qualify.
The new credit expands eligibility by including used EVs, as well as new ones -- if you buy a used EV, you could receive a credit of up to $4,000.
If you want to purchase an EV with an up to $7,500 tax credit, you can only consider EVs assembled in North America and powered by batteries with materials sourced from the US or its free trade partners. Essentially, your new electric car needs a "Made in America" stamp.
These provisions limit the manufacturers that qualify for the credit. According to PBS, battery materials processed in China power the vehicles of quite a few American EV manufacturers, including Tesla. The new credit also raises the bar for plug-in hybrids or PHEVs: TechCrunch notes that new PHEVs need 7 kWh battery packs in order to qualify. One of the aims of the act is to make electric cars more affordable, but fewer models of EVs meet all of these parameters.
Instead of financing the full price of the car and then getting money back when filing taxes, buyers can immediately purchase the car at the dealership with the credit deducted from the price.
According to Bankrate, two people in the same household can separately claim the credit if they buy two EVs individually. If they buy an EV together, the credit only applies once.
Starting January 2023, the dealership should have the tax credit already factored into the price. You get the credit included with the price of the EV.
Here's a list of vehicles that qualify for the tax credit, taken directly from the Department of Energy website. If there's a "Manufacturer sales cap met" note, that means that the manufacturer reached their limit of EV credits used and isn't currently eligible. These are all of the EVs assembled in North America.
Model Year
Vehicle
Note
2022
Audi Q5
2022
BMW 330e
2022
BMW X5
2022
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
2022
Ford Escape PHEV
2022
Ford F Series
2022
Ford Mustang MACH E
2022
Ford Transit Van
2022
GMC Hummer Pickup
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
GMC Hummer SUV
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV
2022
Jeep Wrangler PHEV
2022
Lincoln Aviator PHEV
2022
Lincoln Corsair Plug-in
2022
Lucid Air
2022
Nissan Leaf
2022
Rivian EDV
2022
Rivian R1S
2022
Rivian R1T
2022
Tesla Model 3
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Tesla Model S
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Tesla Model X
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Tesla Model Y
Manufacturer sales cap met
2022
Volvo S60
2023
BMW 330e
2023
Bolt EV
Manufacturer sales cap met
2023
Cadillac Lyriq
Manufacturer sales cap met
2023
Mercedes EQS SUV
2023
Nissan Leaf