The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds are $50 in the Black Friday sale

During this year's Black Friday 2022 sale, save $80 on the Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds. These fantastic noise cancellation earbuds are now on sale for a massive 62% off.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Skullcandy Indy ANC noise cancelling Bluetooth earbuds

Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds

Skullcandy

Looking for a decent pair of earbuds with good noise cancellation for the commute or the gym, but that won't break the bank like the Apple AirPods do? The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds offer great audio quality, comfort, fantastic battery life and a great range of features, and they are currently available at an unbelievably low price.

There's a lot to like about the Indy ANC earbuds, and they've become my favorite non-Apple earbuds.

First, the comfort. I tend to wear earbuds for several hours at a time, and this means that if they're uncomfortable, they just don't make the grade. The Indy ANC earbuds come with 3 ear gels and 2 stability ear gels so you can find a comfortable fit that will stay put while you're on the move.

On the sound front, these earbuds deliver top-tier audio, with booming bass and superb treble. Great for music, movies, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Battery life is also unbelievable, with the buds and the case offering a massive 32 hours of runtime (9 hours in the buds and 23 in the case) with noise cancellation off, and 19 hours (5 in the buds and 14 in the case) with noise cancellation on.

Also: The 22 best Black Friday deals for under $30

If you're planning to use the Indy ANC earbuds in the gym, then the IPX4 sweat and water resistance means that you have the confidence that they'll be a long-term workout companion.

