The T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro performs like it cost way more than $220

The number of Android phones I've had cross my desk over the years is staggering. On the contrary, the number of low-end Android phones that I've found worthy of consumer dollars has been, well, far less.

So, when T-Mobile sent me their REVVL 6 Pro to review, I assumed, given it's yet another Android phone targeting the bottom end of the cost spectrum, this phone would join the long list of "nice try" phones I've deemed not worthy of consumer dollars.

I was pleasantly surprised.

I do want to preface this by saying the REVVL 6 Pro is very much a budget device. Because of that, you cannot expect it to perform like, say, a Pixel 6 Pro. It is, in no way, on the same level. Even so, this new device is surprisingly solid. And given the cost is only $219.99 for a 6.82" display Android phone, it could be a game changer for a lot of consumers.

The specs

To begin with, let's take a look at the specs for the REVVL 6 Pro which clock in at:

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Display: 2.5D Glass, 6.82" HD+V-notch running at 720p

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro.

Front Camera: 16M FF.

Battery: 5000 mAh with Wireless charging*.

USB-C

NFC: Yes

Security: Face and fingerprint sensor

Connectivity: 2.4G/5G WiFi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

I/O: 3.5 mm earphone jack

OS: Android 12

That's not a bad set of specs. One of the most important bits in the list is the CPU. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 has 8 cores running at 2200 MHz and has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 294507. For comparison, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 has 8 cores at 2200 MHz and an AnTuTu score of 254669. Of course, if we compare that to the latest Snapdragon CPU (8+ Gen 1) with a score of 3120173, it becomes clear the REVVL 6 Pro CPU is very much on the low end of the spectrum. To put this into perspective, the AnTuTu score for the Pixel 6 Pro CPU is 716898 and the current lowest AnTuTu benchmark score is the Kirin 960 at 58685.

So, although the Dimensity 700 is nowhere near the bottom of the barrel, it's equally far removed from the top of the class.

How does it perform?

Well, the REVVL 6 Pro does not perform like a $219.99 phone. In fact, I intentionally tested the phone for a few days before I looked at either the specs or the price. When I finally did take a gander at the information, I was pleasantly surprised. Prior to knowing what I was dealing with, I would have placed the REVVL 6 Pro in the mid-price range of the Android spectrum. When it became clear I was dealing with a truly budget-friendly device, the lag I found in the UI was, all of a sudden, not an issue.

Had the REVVL 6 Pro been a true mid or flagship phone, I would have immediately shrugged it off as a non-starter. However, at $219.99, this phone is a steal. It runs very well, offers a full day of battery life, gives you plenty of internal storage, has a brilliant (albeit a rather low-resolution) display, and (much to my surprise) doesn't include the same level of bloatware we've all come to expect from such devices.

In fact, with regards to the UI, the REVVL 6 Pro felt very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. It's clean and as close to the straight-up Android experience I've come to depend on from Google's Pixel devices. So, if you're a fan of pure Android, the REVVL 6 Pro will not disappoint.

In continuing my comparison to the Pixel 6 Pro, I found the size of the device to rival my go-to phone very similar (Figure 1).

My Pixel 6 Pro is on the left and the REVVL 6 Pro is on the right. Image: Jack Wallen

I will admit that I'm not a huge fan of huge phones. It took me quite some time to get used to the size of the Pixel 6 Pro and I'd still rather go back to the smaller devices. That said, if you prefer a larger device, the REVVL 6 Pro has you covered. Another nice thing about the REVVL 6 Pro is that it does not (in any way) feel cheap. In fact, the build quality of this device far surpasses its price. This phone is built like a tank.

Wireless charging

Although the REVVL 6 Pro lists that it can do wireless charging, I could not get the feature to work with my Pixel Stand. I'm not sure if that's a result of using a Pixel Stand or wireless charging simply not working on my review unit. And given the Pixel Stand is the only wireless charging station in my possession, I had no way of verifying this. Even so, the phone does list that it supports the feature.

The Camera

These days, you can't get by with a shoddy camera. People love taking photos with their devices and the second a company releases a phone with a poor camera, they've doomed themselves. In this arena, I have two benchmarks -- the Pixel 6 Pro (at the top) and the Essential PH-1 (at the bottom).

I can happily say the REVVL lives squarely in the middle of those two devices. And although the REVVL 6 Pro cannot stand up to the magnificent camera in the Pixel 6 Pro, it's not that shabby.

The REVVL 6 Pro camera doesn't include a Portrait mode and instead opts for what they call Live Focus. This allows you to adjust a pseudo depth of field effect. I found the Live Focus to be very hit and miss but with some careful setup (and good lighting), you can get a pretty impressive effect (Figure 2).

The REVVL 6 Pro Live Focus snagged a pretty impressive image of my Audioengine A2+ speaker. Image: Jack Wallen

Who is the REVVL 6 Pro for?

This is easy. If you're under the constraints of a tight budget and are looking for an Android phone that will serve you well, the REVVL 6 Pro might be exactly what you're looking for. It also may make an ideal phone for teens. However, if you demand high performance from your phones, look elsewhere as this device is nowhere near flagship level. But the T Mobile REVVL 6 Pro is a remarkably impressive device, given its $219.99 price point.