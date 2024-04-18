'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These earbuds are the first equipped with ChatGPT, and they're cheaper than you think
ChatGPT can assist users with a variety of tasks from a conversational text prompt alone. But what if you want its assistance on the go without having to type in a prompt? Nothing's new earbuds tackle that problem.
On Thursday, Nothing unveiled its new earbuds, the Ear and Ear (a), which boast quality active noise cancellation (ANC), comfort, and sound that impressed our ZDNET reviewers. One of their standout features, however, is a ChatGPT integration.
An industry first, Nothing integrated its Nothing earbuds and Nothing OS with ChatGPT, putting access to the chatbot directly in users' ears. Simply by pinching the stem of the earbuds, users will be able to speak to ChatGPT, ask for assistance, and hear audio responses back.View at Us.nothing
"By integrating ChatGPT with Nothing earbuds, including the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a), and with Nothing OS, we've taken our first steps towards change, and there's more to come," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.
The earbuds retail on the lower end of premium headphone prices at $99 for the Nothing Ear (a) and $149 for the Nothing Ear. Sound too good to be true? Here's the catch: to use the ChatGPT feature, you need to have a Nothing smartphone.
If you are a Nothing Phone user, all you will have to do is have the latest version of Nothing OS and the ChatGPT app to access the feature. The integration is already available on Phone (2), and is coming soon to Phone (1) and Phone (2a) via software updates, according to the new earbuds' listings.
Nothing smartphones will also have Bespoke Nothing Widgets on their home screens, as seen below, to make accessing the chatbot even easier.
The new earbuds are available for pre-order today on the Nothing website, and open sales on the Nothing website and other retailers will begin on Monday. If you have an older pair of Nothing earbuds, such as Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (stick), the feature will also be rolling out to you soon via software upgrades, according to the company.