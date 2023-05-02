iPad (10th Gen, 2022) review: Months later, still a confusingly good tablet

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022) 3.5 / 5 Good pros and cons Pros Modernized design with a USB-C port

Landscape front-facing camera is superior to other iPad models

Four lively colors to choose from

Reliable battery life Cons $120 price bump from predecessor

Dongle required to charge Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Excluded from some iPadOS features like Stage Manager

$449 at Apple $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy

This review was originally published on October 31, 2022, and was updated on May 2, 2023.

Apple's newest iPad, the 10th-generation model, boasts symmetrical bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest software version, iPadOS 16. But unlike previous standard iPads, it costs $449. Ouch.

If the goal of the revamped design is to sway potential buyers downmarket, then it may all come to fruition when the sales come along.

At a time when consumers are cutting back on spending, raising the price of your most affordable iPad line is certainly one way to get attention -- or lose it. But after spending the past months with the 10th-generation iPad, I can't help but accept that Apple has somehow managed to justify the $120 upcharge. In several ways, the regular iPad even beats out the iPad Pro.

That's another way of me saying that the latest iPad lineup is more confusing than ever before. The vanilla iPad looks nearly identical to the iPad Air and gets several features that are excluded from the iPad Pro, and Apple is still selling 2021's $329 iPad -- the one equipped with a home button -- in stores.

ZDNET's buying guides will help you sift through the madness, but for this review, it's all about why you should and shouldn't buy the latest iPad (10th Gen), so let's talk about that.

Specifications

Processor Apple A14 Bionic Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, 256GB Cameras 12MP wide, 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide FaceTime Battery Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi (9 hours on cellular) Connectivity USB-C, Smart Connector (side) Colors Silver, Yellow, Pink, Blue

Design gets a breath of fresh air

Everything that comes in the box, including a charger and Apple stickers. June Wan/ZDNET

Since the expansion to Pro, Air, and Mini models, the standard iPad has always been playing catch-up on the hardware side of things. That changes with this model. In lieu of the front-facing Touch ID and home button, the new iPad has thinner bezels surrounding a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the outer edge, and dual speakers flank the left and right sides when the tablet is held in landscape orientation. The whole package weighs approximately one pound.

Had this been an iPad Air review, everything that I just listed would still apply. The two models are identical in these regards, so much so that if you displayed the regular iPad next to the iPad Air in a storefront, I'd probably inch closer to the former for one obvious reason: color.

The iPad (10th Gen): As thin and lightweight as the iPad Air. June Wan/ZDNET

Now you may be asking, "Did this tech reviewer just say that color is the reason people will buy the new iPad?" Yes, and I say that with confidence. What do the iPhone 5C, iPhone XR, 24-inch iMac, and latest iPad have in common? They don't settle for the usual spectrum of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold finishes.

Apple clearly has a way with colors and knows full well that, for many people, it won't be the processor or software features that drive sales, but the rainbow of gadgets -- meticulously placed across the wood grain tables of Apple stores everywhere. Heck, go to Apple.com right now and take a guess at what the company thinks will sell you on its latest phones, watches, and tablets.

This is only half of the story with the new iPad, of course. There are several more changes across the board that alter the Apple tablet experience -- for better or worse. The plus side includes USB-C support, leaving the iPhone as the final product line not converted to the universal charging standard, 5G support for on-the-go tasks, and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera that sits on the longer side of the iPad instead of the shorter one. More on that later.

As for changes that no one asked for: a new dongle! The 10th-gen iPad does not support the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and, with the conversion to USB-C, no longer has a port to directly plug the original Apple Pencil into. The solution, as is the case with many Apple accessories, is an adapter (female to female, Lightning to USB-C) that bridges the pencil and a separate USB-C cable to the iPad.

Considering the new iPad does not have a magnetic strip to station the Apple Pencil on -- the new landscape camera has moved into that real estate now -- the dongle and the stylus are just two accessories you'll have to carry around separately.

A female-to-female dongle means you'll need an additional USB-C cable to charge the Apple Pencil. June Wan/ZDNET

What's a computer?

It feels like forever since Apple's "What's a computer?" campaign, but the question still stands with this newest iPad. While I don't expect the standard model to replace a full-fledged laptop or desktop, Apple certainly wants you to think that way.

Along with the 10th-gen iPad comes a new Magic Keyboard Folio. It has a bendy kickstand that gives the tablet Surface Pro-like viewing angles, a soft-touch keyboard with a 14-key function row -- you know, the shortcuts typically found on the MacBook Pro keyboard or any productivity pad -- and a glorious $249 price tag.

Here's a snapshot of the ultimate 10th-gen iPad accessory bundle. June Wan/ZDNET

Besides the price, my one complaint about the folio-style accessory is that it's not the most lap-friendly -- unless you have long legs. As is the case with all kickstand-supported covers, the 2-in-1 design requires too much vertical space to station in an optimal manner. I'd argue that the iPad Pro's hinge-based Magic Keyboard wins out in this regard.

Pair the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio with iPadOS' split-screen operations and picture-in-picture video playing and you get a semi-Pro iPad. I say semi-Pro because while the new iPad runs on the same iPadOS 16 software as the latest Pro model, it doesn't get all of the multitasking features, like Stage Manager.

Perhaps this is Apple's way of differentiating the iPad models, but if you're going to offer $250 accessories, then users should get just as much on the software end to take advantage of the hardware.

Depending on your use cases, the iPad, without the Magic Keyboard Folio, is good enough. June Wan/ZDNET

As far as the iPad's performance goes, I've been very satisfied with what you get for the money. I paced the tablet through rounds of 4K video-editing via iMovie (what I suspected most users buying this model would use), playing Wild Rift and Asphalt 9 at 60 fps, and doing more usual tasks, such as web browsing and streaming movies. The A14 Bionic chip handled all of that gracefully, with only a hint of heating here and there.

How the regular iPad beats the Pro

That said, my "first impressions" hot take is still ablaze: the iPad beats out the iPad Pro model in two regards. The first is Apple's own accessories. The 14-key function row on the Magic Keyboard Folio is exclusive to the standard iPad, even though Apple also just released a refreshed iPad Pro.

The second area where the regular iPad edges out the Pro is camera placement. Generally speaking, having the camera located on the long side really does bring an improvement to how you're presented in video calls and photos.

The new ultra-wide front camera is optimally positioned and makes for fun optical illusions. June Wan/ZDNET

Naturally, every video begins with you at the center, wide angle or not. Generally, it's less disorienting than when the camera is positioned to one side like on the iPad Pro. Considering how likely you are to use this iPad for FaceTiming with family, virtual lectures for class, and collaborating during work meetings, this simple hardware design makes all the difference for the greater good.

Battery and charging

To be honest, I was initially underwhelmed by the 10th-gen iPad's endurance. Whether it was needing to assimilate the tablet into my workflow, or the fact that I was downloading apps left and right, or maybe a bit of everything, the battery life was short. I ended my first two days at around 20% to 30% by the end of each night.

Fortunately, that hasn't been the case during the second half of my year's testing -- and I fully expect the seven to eight hours of use that I get per day to continue for another four to five months. I must say, though, standardizing USB-C across all the iPads has been a godsend. Instead of having to carry a dedicated Lightning cable for the standard model, I only need one charger to power my smartphone, laptop, wireless earbuds, and now, iPad.

Bottom line

Obviously, the elephant in the room with this newest iPad is its price: $449 is not a small ask, especially when compared with the $329 iPad (9th Gen) that Apple still sells, and the fact that you're only getting 64GB of onboard storage. Just my initial batch of apps and services filled up 15GB on my tester. I'm now breaching the 30GB mark after months of data and cache storage. Get the 256GB variant if you can.

Should I buy one?

If you're shopping on a budget, the 2021 iPad should make the most sense. Apple clearly thinks that, too. But I can't help but compare the 10th-gen iPad with the rest of Apple's hierarchy, all of which remain pricier and, in several aspects, are not as good as the vanilla model. In the broader context, here's what I'd suggest buying now:

iPad: If you want a modernized, do-no-wrong Apple tablet that achieves 70% of what the Pro can do.

iPad Mini: If you want a compact and portable iPad that's great for note-taking and reading e-books.

iPad Pro: If you want a productivity workstation that supports the most accurate touch and stylus inputs.

The biggest question mark for me is what happens to the iPad Air, now that the standard iPad is nearly the same size and weight -- and costs significantly less. What's certain is that Apple's lineup of iPads is more convoluted than ever before. But if the goal of the revamped design is to sway potential buyers downmarket, then it may all come to fruition when discounts start rolling in, and everyone can get in on the tablet action for less.

