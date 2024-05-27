Apple's rare iPad Pro discount on Amazon is a fantastic deal for Memorial Day

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Apple rarely discounts its latest products, let alone ones that only launched -- checks calendar -- two weeks ago. Sometimes, however, when the stars align, and the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, you can buy the newest Apple product for less than retail. That's the case with the M4 iPad Pro, which can be had on Amazon for $55 off at the time of writing. That's not a steep price drop, but it's a discount nonetheless on a product we've tested and highly recommend.

The latest iPad Pro model offers several external and internal improvements. As far as hardware goes, the new iPads are thinner and lighter than ever -- more so than the Air model, in fact. That makes them more portable, less tiring to hold when you're watching shows in bed, and a little less painful when you eventually drop one on your face. Just me? I've been testing one for the past week, and it still blows me away how thin the tablet is.

Apple's also made the smart choice of moving the front-facing camera to the longer side of the iPad, which means that when you use it in landscape orientation -- which you'll probably be doing 95% of the time -- you're positioned more naturally during video calls.

An OLED display means you'll get better contrasts and darker blacks from the iPad Pro. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Internally, the new iPad Pro features Apple's most powerful Silicon yet, the M4, besting the M3 on MacBooks. What a time to be alive, eh? That lends the tablet to improved multitasking performance, better efficiency when running AI-related tasks, and a significantly brighter display. Thanks to a Tandem OLED display -- the stacking of two OLED panels to boost brightness -- the 2024 iPad Pro is better to look at and work with, especially for creative tasks.

Right now, Amazon has both the 11- and 13-inch options on sale for $944 and $1,249, respectively. Again, you'll only be saving $50, but the discount can be offloaded towards additional accessories.

