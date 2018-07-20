This 6-button wireless mouse is just $6

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

If you're a laptop user -- and of course you are -- a mouse is a must. Forget trying to get any real work done with a touchpad, that slow, imprecise, maddening piece of tech. (Okay, two-finger scrolling is nice, but I'd still gnaw my arm off if I had to use a touchpad full-time.)

No doubt you've already got one, but how about a spare? How about one for travel? How about one that cuts the cord?

Here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BBH readers can get the VicTsing MM057 wireless optical mouse for $5.99 with promo code UAS5I2NY. That code works with the black model; there are other colors available, but you'll have to pay at least $10 for those.

The MM057 relies on a single AA battery (not included) that VicTsing says should last as long as 18 months (!). How is that possible? The mouse goes to sleep after 8 minutes of inactivity. (It wakes instantly with the click of a button.)

Meanwhile, it pairs with your PC via a low-profile USB receiver that's tiny enough to leave inserted full-time. (Needless to say, if your USB ports are at a premium, you might be better off with a Bluetooth mouse. But it's rare to find one selling anywhere near this cheap.)

If you work in Photoshop or other software that involves precision editing, you might appreciate the option to adjust the MM057's DPI settings. It has five of them, ranging from 800 to 2,400. You cycle through the modes just by pressing a button. And speaking of buttons, the mouse also has forward/back buttons for easier web navigation.

Although VicTsing refers to this as a "portable" mouse, that's not code for "small." Indeed, the MM057 measures 4.5 inches long and 3.1 inches across -- about as full-size as mice come.

This is a proven product, as evidenced by the reviews from over 15,000 (!) Amazon buyers. The average rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5). Should you have any trouble, VicTsing covers the mouse with a 1-year warranty.

Six bucks. No-brainer.