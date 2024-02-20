'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This AI-driven job application platform is $60 right now
Applying for jobs is an incredibly challenging and daunting experience, and the age of the internet has made it feel, on the one hand, more approachable and, on the other hand, way more overwhelming. Rewriting the same cover letter repeatedly, keeping your resume up to date, finding worthy opportunities -- this all cumulatively eats up massive amounts of time, as well as mental and physical energy.
To help streamline the job application process, LazyApply can help. This AI-powered job-applying tool is now only $60, or 59% off. (This could be a practical gift for college students or loved ones looking to make career changes.)
LazyApply can automatically apply to all of the opportunities within a given set of criteria on platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed, and it can support a range of time-saving duties for those on the hunt for new jobs. With just one click, you could apply for up to one thousand jobs.
LazyApply has a JobGPT plug-in, which uses AI to automatically fill out applications based on your personal information, and its advanced algorithms can keep your application from getting blocked by platforms. You can take advantage of features like the following:
Unlimited LinkedIn profile emails to reach out to job opportunities via profiles sent directly to you
Day-wise analytics to show you how your outreach is going on a day-to-day basis
CV improvement tips so you can create a CV that stands out
A weekly consultation call to see how well you're doing and gain better application strategies if needed
Get a lifetime license to LazyApply Application Basic. No coupon is needed.