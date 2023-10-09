'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This awesome Android tablet is an absolute steal at only $190 right now
When people think of tablets, their minds initially go to the iPad. But the iPad isn't cheap. The cheapest iPad in the lineup is currently 9th-generation 64GB iPad, which will set you back $329. If you want the latest 10th-generation 64GB iPad, that will cost $449.
That's not a bad price for an iPad, but if you go looking at Android tablets, you can do better.
A lot better.
I've been testing a T10 Pro tablet from popular handset maker Doogee, and this will cost you a fraction of the price of even the cheapest iPad.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Doogee T10 Pro
Powered by an octa-core chip and running Android 13, this 10.3-inch tablet offers more than enough power for most tablet users at a price that won't break the bank!
Doogee T10 Pro tech specs
- System: Android 13
- CPU: UNISOC T606 with 2-cores 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A75, 6-cores 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A55,
- GPU: Mali-G57 GPU
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 1600MHz (additional 7GB virtual RAM)
- Storage: 256GB
- Expanded storage: 1TB TF Card
- Front Camera: 8-megapixels
- Real Camera: 13-megapixels
- Screen: 10.1-inch TÜV Rheinland Certified blue-light reduced display, 24-bit, 320 nits brightness
- Resolution: 1200 x 1920
- Screen aspect ratio: 16:10
- Speakers: Dual stereo
- Wi-Fi: 2.4G/5G
- Pen: 1024-level capacitive stylus
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- Connectivity: Dual 4G LTE
- 3.5mm headphone jack: Yes
- Battery: 8580mAh
- Dimensions: 242.3 x 161.1 x 7.5 mm
- Weight: 568g
- Colors: Deep Purple, Lite Pink, Classic Black
I'm not going to try to convince you that this is the best tablet in the world, or that you can do anything and everything possible with it. You can't. If you want to edit 4K video or play the latest Android games and have them run smoothly, you need to look elsewhere.
However, what we have here is a tablet that can handle the workloads of a lot of tablet users.
Browse the web? Perfect. Watch Netflix or YouTube? No problem. Check your email, messages, and edit documents using Google Docs or Sheets? You've come to the right place.
See, while "cutting edge" sells well (and commands premium prices), in my experience, people don't really ever get close to using all that power and performance at their disposal. I know because I have a full-spec MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, and while I push these devices hard, I'm not going anywhere near to what they can deliver.
If you want the best of the best, and you have the money to drop to buy that, go for it. But if you're looking for a tablet that will handle things like Googling, trawling through social media, and watching your favorite cat videos, then the T10 Pro is all you need.
In fact, it's probably overkill. Just not overkill on the scale of the latest iPad.
As for the T10 Pro's hardware specs, everything is adequate and offers a solid experience for a sensible price. I'd happily have this tablet live in a workshop or kitchen and not be too worried about something happening to it.
The display is nice and bright, and at 10.1-inches it has enough screen real-estate to get real work done. The rear cameras are fine for social media photography, and the front camera is more than enough for video messaging and selfies.
This is a great general-purpose tablet, ideal for the living room or kitchen, school, or anyone who wants a device with a bigger screen than their smartphone.
Sure, you could spend more money, but do you need to?
The Doogee T10 Pro is an absolute steal. You can pick up this awesome tablet from Amazon.com for $190 (remember to click on the coupon to get your $30 off the full price).