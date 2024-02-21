'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This BirdBike eBike is on sale for $700: Last chance
Bird scooters took over the streets of major cities around the world a few years ago, and are still everywhere. Now you can enjoy that same environmentally-friendly quality in the form of an e-bike, which is on sale at a remarkable rate.
During a limited-time price drop, this BirdBike eBike is on sale for just $700 (reg. $2,299) and ships free through today, Feb. 21. A well-built and durable electric bicycle, the Bird sets itself apart with its instant boost technology, which can help you ride up a hill more easily, ride home faster, and cruise around more with the simple press of a handlebar throttle.
The electric boost comes from an included 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, which is designed to work for years to come and is known to be in line with the best e-bike batteries on the market. The bike comes with a helpful LED dash display for easy viewing of important metrics like the speed at which you're riding, the distance you've traveled, the level of battery in the tank, and so on.
Grab this BirdBike eBike on sale for just $700 (reg. $2,299) with free shipping. This deal ends at 11:59pm Pacific on Feb. 21st.