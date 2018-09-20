This desk organizer has a sexy Qi secret, and it's on sale

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

I get irrationally excited by little things, like drones that respond to hand gestures and pens that double as smartphone stands.

So imagine my delight upon discovering this EasyAcc desk organizer, which looks like a pretty typical pen/notepad/scissor-holder thing but hides a slick perk: a Qi charging stand.

EasyAcc

It normally sells for $30, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, BBH readers can get it for $23.99 with promo code GET16NE1.

It's a pretty snazzy-looking desk accessory, covered in black PU leather with white stitching around edges. It has a large holder for tall things like pens and scissors and two smaller cubbies for the likes of notepads and business cards.

Oh, and let's not forget the star attraction, the Qi charging stand. Just set your phone on it and presto, wireless-charging goodness. (The stand itself plugs into a USB port. There's no AC adapter included, so you'll need to BYO or find an available port on your PC.)

The only real downside here is that it's not a fast charger, so don't expect your phone to get topped off in 10 minutes. But I suspect for most users the normal rate will be fine, especially if your phone gets an hour here, two hours there, etc. That would likely keep it fully charged for most of the day.

I definitely prefer a stand to a charging pad, as it keeps the screen upright for easy at-a-glance viewing.

And given that you can easily pay $20 or more for just a Qi stand, why not throw a few more bucks in and get a cool organizer to boot?