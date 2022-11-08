This holiday season, Amazon may deliver your packages in an electric vehicle

Amazon

Since Amazon rolled out hundreds of zero-emissions delivery vehicles in July, the vehicles have delivered more than five million packages to customers in the US. Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon is ramping up the fleet to more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S.

Amazon's electric vehicle network will now operate in major cities including Austin, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Portland and Salt Lake City, among many others. This expansion is part of Amazon's goal with its partner Rivian, the electric vehicle maker, to have 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

"Fleet electrification is essential to reaching the world's zero-emissions goal," said Jiten Behl, chief growth officer at Rivian. "So, to see our ramp up in production supporting Amazon's rollout in cities across the country is amazing. Not just for the environment, but also for our teams working hard to get tens of thousands of electric delivery vehicles on the road."

If you live in any cities delineated on the map, you may spot these electric vans delivering your holiday goodies to your doorstep.

The cities across the US that Amazon has electric vehicle package delivery available in. Amazon

"We're always excited for the holiday season, but making deliveries to customers across the country with our new zero-emission vehicles for the first time makes this year unique," said Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation.

The custom electric vans are designed by Rivian and come with features like relatively spacious cabin and cargo areas, a large windshield for better visibility, 360-degree cameras and ventilated seats for fast heating and cooling, according to Amazon.

"The safety features, like the automatic emergency braking and 360-degree cameras, are game changers," said Julieta Dennis, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner and owner of Kangaroo Logistics.

These electric vehicle delivery efforts are part of Amazon's commitment to The Climate Pledge, Amazon's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.