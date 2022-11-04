'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday shopping season doesn't mean you have to sell an arm and a leg for the perfect gift. Black Friday sales make the gifts you're looking for much cheaper, and discounts are already happening ahead of the biggest sales event of the year.
If you're looking for great tech gifts for $30 or less, we've rounded up all the best deals from various retailers with prices up to $40 off. We'll be updating this list leading up to Black Friday, but for now, check out these early Black Friday deals under $30 for anyone on your holiday gift list.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest deals under $30 worth checking out:
Below are the best early deals under $30 we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
For the person in your life looking to cancel their cable subscription, Amazon's Fire TV Stick will provide them all the entertainment they are looking for, but for much less. The remote offers direct access to Alexa, so they'll be able to control all of their smart home devices (like turning off the lights to watch a movie) or ask for random bits of information. It also supports Dolby Atmos for the audio aficionados.
You can't go wrong with JBL earbuds, especially when you can get a pair of noise-canceling earbuds for just $30. These earbuds have most of the features that the other more expensive options have, including active noise-canceling, ambient awareness, and IPX4 capabilities. In addition, with the JBL Headphones app, you are able to customize your listening experience through fit, sound settings and silence bubble.
Gift someone a smart home experience with the Google Nest Mini. Complete with the Google voice assistant, this device has IoT control and query functions so you can ask it questions, make it play music, or connect it to other smart home devices to control your entire home. The Google Nest Mini can also stream from sources including YouTube Music and Netflix.
For the person who works from home, gift them this webcam with a built-in microphone. It has a 1920x1080 resolution for crisp video and can be adjustable left and right 360 degrees and up and down 180 degrees by the bracket for the perfect angle. As for the built-in microphone, it's able to capture audio within 20 feet and has noise cancelling chips to decrease 30-40% noise than the normal web cameras on the market.
This Bluetooth speaker is 57% off at Amazon but still delivers a crisp midrange sound and full bass. It's rated IPX67 making it resistant to mild water spray and splashing—perfect for listening to music at the beach or the lake. Plus, it has up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge and a 100 foot Bluetooth range.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K boasts 4K resolution, as the name suggests, but that is far from all. You also receive Dolby Vision with HDR10 picture that includes vibrant color with sharp resolution. It uses long-range Wi-Fi connectivity to allow access to over 275 channels, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.
Looking to spend less on quality headphones for someone? JBL is known for its deep bass sound, and these budget-friendly headphones have JBL's built-in Pure Bass sound, which sounds great at both low and high volumes. While the headphones have a built-in microphone, they work best for hands-free calls from your smartphone rather than making Zoom calls.
We chose these early Black Friday deals under $30 based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as discounted prices in every price range the weekend following Black Friday.
Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. Cyber Monday is the day that you can find exclusive online-only deals, and special perks like free shipping or buy one get one.