This is the best MagSafe power bank for the iPhone masses (Hint: It's not Apple's)

Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Apple's MagSafe technology paved the way for iPhone owners to be able to charge up without a tangle of cables. Using the astounding power of magnets, MagSafe removes the guesswork out of aligning the charger with the charging coils, making it much more expedient and foolproof.

Going back to wireless charging that doesn't use magnets to align the charger with the device being charged feels like a step backwards.

That's how you know a technology is truly useful.

Combine MagSafe with a power bank, and this gives you the ability to use wireless charging when on the move.

As you might be able to guess, Apple makes a MagSafe power bank. But at $99 it's vastly overpriced. If you're a true believer in all things Apple then you might be happy to pay this price, but if you find this price a bit hard to swallow, there are alternatives.

For the past few weeks, I've been testing the Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank, and after this extensive testing I've decided that this is the perfect MagSafe power bank for the iPhone masses.

Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank tech specs:

Capacity : 6000mAh/3.85v (23.1Wh)

: 6000mAh/3.85v (23.1Wh) Rated capacity : 3500mAh (5V, 2.4A)

: 3500mAh (5V, 2.4A) Energy conversion : ³75%

: ³75% USB-C input : 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A

: 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A USB-C output : 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A

: 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A Wireless charging output : Max 15W (7.5W for iPhone)

: Max 15W (7.5W for iPhone) Wireless transmission frequency : 115 – 205kHz

: 115 – 205kHz Size : 97.4 x 63.8 x 14.7 mm

: 97.4 x 63.8 x 14.7 mm Weight: 140g

The magnetic power bank feels nice and sturdy and extremely well made. The magnets are strong, and it makes a very good connection with the iPhone even when using a case. It snaps into place satisfyingly and starts charging quickly -- as long as you remember to press that button to wake up the power bank.

The contact surface between the charger and iPhone are made of soft silicone so as not to scratch your expensive iPhone.

All the contact points with the iPhone are coated with soft silicone Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Wireless charging the iPhone is limited to 7.5W. If you want 15W, you need to pay Apple the big bucks for that charging speed.

If you want faster charging, you can use the USB-C port and connect a USB-C-to-Lightning cable to do the job (just remember that you'll need to have a cable handy).

Let's get to the meat of this review -- the capacity. This power bank is enough to pretty much fully charge an iPhone, depending on the size of the battery in your iPhone. Assume that you'll get about an 80% percent charge.

A really well-made magnetic charger Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You can charge the Baseus power bank in just under two hours using decent USB-C charger (18W or higher), and it's also possible to use the power bank to wirelessly charge an iPhone while the power bank is itself charging.

Included with the magnetic power bank is a USB-C-to-USB-C cable for charging.