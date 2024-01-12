This MagSafe accessory can record your iPhone calls for you

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you have ever wanted to record calls made on your iPhone, you may have noticed it's impossible to do it natively, forcing you to download a third-party app or use another device. There are few practical ways to record calls on your iPhone, but this new gadget offers a better solution. With the Magmo Pro Voice Recorder, recording phone calls on your iPhone is easy and convenient.

The Magmo Pro works by snapping onto the back of your iPhone using MagSafe technology. Because the Magmo Pro leverages MagSafe technology, you'll need an iPhone 12 or newer for this product to attach to your iPhone magnetically. Then, you can configure the Magmo Pro to automatically record all calls or you can opt to manually record the calls you choose.

In the Magmo app, you can find, share, and organize all of your recordings, as well as access AI-generated transcriptions of the calls.

The accessory itself is only 6.8mm in thickness, making it thinner and lighter than your average MagSafe battery pack. The mics are placed in a position that blocks the sounds around you, and Magmo says the voice recorder can last eight hours on a full charge, which takes about one hour to achieve.

Although the Magmo Pro wasn't unveiled at CES, it was showcased at the conference because the tech show recognized it as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.

The Magmo Pro Voice Recorder is available to purchase on Amazon for $129. Although the cost may seem steep, the accessory doesn't require any additional subscription fees to function.

