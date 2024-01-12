'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This MagSafe accessory can record your iPhone calls for you
If you have ever wanted to record calls made on your iPhone, you may have noticed it's impossible to do it natively, forcing you to download a third-party app or use another device. There are few practical ways to record calls on your iPhone, but this new gadget offers a better solution. With the Magmo Pro Voice Recorder, recording phone calls on your iPhone is easy and convenient.
Also: The 12 best mobile accessories at CES 2024 so far: iPhone call recorder, Qi2 chargers, and more
Special Feature
The Magmo Pro works by snapping onto the back of your iPhone using MagSafe technology. Because the Magmo Pro leverages MagSafe technology, you'll need an iPhone 12 or newer for this product to attach to your iPhone magnetically. Then, you can configure the Magmo Pro to automatically record all calls or you can opt to manually record the calls you choose.
The Magmo Pro makes recording calls on your iPhone convenient.
In the Magmo app, you can find, share, and organize all of your recordings, as well as access AI-generated transcriptions of the calls.
The accessory itself is only 6.8mm in thickness, making it thinner and lighter than your average MagSafe battery pack. The mics are placed in a position that blocks the sounds around you, and Magmo says the voice recorder can last eight hours on a full charge, which takes about one hour to achieve.
Also: The best CES 2024 tech you can buy right now
Although the Magmo Pro wasn't unveiled at CES, it was showcased at the conference because the tech show recognized it as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.
The Magmo Pro Voice Recorder is available to purchase on Amazon for $129. Although the cost may seem steep, the accessory doesn't require any additional subscription fees to function.
At CES, I had the chance to discover other noteworthy phone accessories, and if you want to learn more about them, you can read ZDNET's top picks for mobile accessories at CES 2024.