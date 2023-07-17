This new AI tool transforms your doodles into high-quality images

Stable Doodle

Sometimes, words can't describe what you are envisioning and the best way to get that idea out is by drawing out the idea on paper. However, if you have ever played Pictionary, you know that quick doodles aren't exactly aesthetic or easy to discern. Stability AI's new AI tool is here to help.

Clipdrop by Stability AI launched Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image AI tool that can transform your quick doodle into a polished image just by using your sketch and a prompt.

The tool uses Stability AI's image-generating technology, Stable Diffusion XL, and combines it with the T21-adapter, which allows for more precise control over AI image generation, according to the release.

Despite employing the use of advanced technology, the tool itself is very user-friendly and fun. The only skill required to get the most out of this technology is very basic drawing skills, and it's available for free use now.

If you want to test it out, all you have to do is visit the Clipdrop by Stability AI website or visit the ClipDrop iOS or Google Play app. Once you arrive on the site, you can use your mouse to doodle whatever you'd like. In my case, I did a very elementary sketch of a puppy.

Then, you can insert the prompt for what you would like the tools to generate. In this prompt, you can include an art style and what you'd like to see. For example, I did "a puppy, anime style." Once you are done with the sketch and prompt, you can click on generate.

My results were some adorable anime illustrations of puppies that kept the basic elements of my sketch including the floppy ears and big eyes. In my experience, the tool was quick, easy, and fun to use.

If you choose to use the tool without signing in, you are limited to one sketch-to-image transaction per hour. However, if you sign up for a free account, you can use it unlimitedly.

Disclaimer: Using AI-generated images could lead to copyright violations, so people should be cautious if they're using the images for commercial purposes.