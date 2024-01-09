'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This Salesforce App builder certification training is only $15 right now
Salesforce is a wide-ranging and commonly used CRM that supports and streamlines operations for a wide variety of businesses. Building apps for Salesforce and becoming an expert on development within the platform can both save you costs on your existing business needs and make you more hire-able for businesses that need their own Salesforce support. Whatever your inspiration, you can learn a lot with this deal.
Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 14, you can get this Salesforce Platform App builder certification training bundle on sale for just $15.
This in-depth bundle features just three courses and nearly 50 hours of content on building apps for the Salesforce Platform and training for certification proving such.
The courses include:
- ChatGPT for Salesforce Development
- Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training
- Salesforce Certification: Administrator & App Builder Course
In addition to helping you prep for helpful certifications, this bundle features breakdowns on how to use ChatGPT to support daily office work, how to deploy chatbots using GPT-3, how to build apps on the Salesforce platform, how to create workflow automation procedures in Salesforce, and a whole lot more.
Each course in the bundle is taught by an instructor from Packt Publishing, which has a five-star instructor rating for its long history of helping aspiring IT professionals learn via well-reviewed e-learning courses.
Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to save on Salesforce app-building training.
Now through Jan. 14, you can get this Salesforce Platform App Builder certification training bundle on sale for just $15.