Three-quarters of US millennials believe job-hopping has helped advance their careers

Millennial workplace loyalty has long been a hot topic of debate, leading many to believe the generation is flippant toward work and virtually unmanageable.

Millennial employee turnover -- the largest segment in the labor force -- is costing the US economy $30.5 billion annually. It matters because, within the next two years, 50% of the US workforce is expected to be made up of millennials

A recent survey from Nashua NH-based employee experience platform Akumina on millennial workplace tech and management preferences, shows that technology actually enhances their productivity.

Its Millennial Manager workplace survey polled more than 1,000 mid- to executive-level managers between the ages of 18 to 36 years old, mainly living in the US.

Rather than being overwhelmed by new tools or questioning the validity of emerging technologies, millennial managers embrace technology wholeheartedly and use it to be more productive. Nine out of 10 (89%) feel positive about the productivity software their business uses, and 62% do not believe their workplace uses too many tech tools.

This is a striking contrast to other workplace productivity reports that position technology as a productivity inhibitor. Technology has bridged the gap between work and home life.

Millennial managers are not overwhelmed when they have to answer email during off-hours or during vacations. The group has integrated their 24/7 work ethic and proactively define their work hours.

Over half (57%) of millennial managers think that their cell phone helps maintain work/life balance, while just 20% say it has a "Negative Effect."

The survey shows that that email was the top preferred productivity tool -- five times more popular than its closest competitor. However, video conferencing is the least preferred productivity tool used at work.

While the data supports the stereotype that millennials move jobs frequently (40% of respondents have had four or more jobs since graduating high school or college), the report provides a more pragmatic view into the group's job hopping.

The research shows that their strategy is paying dividends as only 10 percent of respondents felt they were underemployed.

David Maffei, president of Akumina, said:

"Our data shows many of the negative stereotypes associated with this group either lack context or are outright wrong. Businesses need to avoid operating under outdated notions and instead align their workplaces to the psychological and technological needs of millennials who are taking on senior roles and driving business success."

