Generation Z workers expect promotion within six to 12 months

Generation Z started entering the workplace in 2017 and employers need to adjust. Research from the HR director shows that it will make up almost a quarter of the global workforce by 2020 -- fastest-growing generation across the workforce.

To discover which workplace strategies work for Generation Z, Salt Lake City-based coaching provider InsideOut Development asked over 1,000 members of Gen Z to find out what they want from their careers.

Three quarters of Generation Z workers say that it is important to have) a boss who can coach employees, and three out of five (60%) aspire to management positions. Three out of four (75%) say that a boss's ability to coach is important, with almost one in four saying it is the most important attribute of a manager.

Three quarters of Generation Z (75%) also believe that believe they should work in their first position for only a year before receiving a promotion. One in three (32%) believe they will deserve a promotion within the first six months of working.

They also have high expectations for pay. Over two in five (40%) believe they will earn over than $100,000 per year at the height of their career, and half of those believe they will clear more than $150,000 per year.

However, Generation Z also believe that education will land them their dream job. Four out of five (80%) believe they need at least a Bachelor's degree in order to achieve this. Almost three out of four (70%) believe they will need at least a Bachelor's degree to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

If fact, 99% of new jobs created since the 2008 recession have gone to workers with some college education.

Although Generation Z sees values higher education, they are cautious about obtaining advanced degrees. Two out of three (64%) Generation Zers are considering earning an advanced degree -- 7% less than millennials.

Almost seven out of 10 (69%) of Generation Zers said that prefer a stable job over a job they are passionate about -- a stark difference from the millennials most companies are used to recruiting.

Almost nine out of 10 (88%) of millennials believe success in life is defined more by happiness than material prosperity and a quarter of millennials do not even "care about money."

If bosses help to build the confidence of Generation Z, give them a supportive workplace environment, a good relationship with their boss, and regular feedback and communication, they can give this generation the advantage in the workplace and ensure their career trajectory matches this generation's expectations.

