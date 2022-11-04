TikTok is currently down

By BigTunaOnline shutterstock

If you are trying to scroll through TikTok and are met with buffering, internet connectivity issues or profile errors, don't worry -- it's not your phone, your connection or your account. TikTok is down.

A third-party service monitoring website reported that there are currently problems at TikTok with server connections, the app and user profiles.

TikTok has yet to acknowledge the issue or post an official response. However, on Twitter, users everywhere are reacting to the app being unavailable and questioning what to do with their time without their favorite procrastination tool.

We will update this article once the app is up and running again and when we hear from TikTok.