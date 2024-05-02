Your favorite songs will return to TikTok as Universal settles royalty dispute

Bloomberg/Getty Images

TikTok and Universal Music Group have ended a three-month dispute, meaning songs from the world's biggest music label will soon be available again on the social media platform.

Trouble arose in February when UMG failed to reach an agreement with TikTok over two main issues: how TikTok handled royalties for its songs being used on the app and how TikTok controlled unauthorized AI reproduction of famous voices. TikTok countered and blamed UMG, saying the label put "their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters....TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher."

As a result, UMG pulled its music from TikTok, which muted millions of videos.

The list of removed songs includes titles from some of the biggest names in music, such as Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, U2, Coldplay, and more.

The two parties have since come to an agreement that brings UMG music back to TikTok.

A press release from TikTok explained that not only does the new agreement provide more money for UMG songwriters and artists, it opens the door for new monetization opportunities and addresses concerns over generative AI.

TikTok says the new monetization methods include improvements in "Add to Music App," a feature that enables users to add a song to their favorite streaming service; enhanced data and analytics; and integrated ticketing capabilities.

In addition, TikTok will work with UMG to "protect human artistry" in regards to AI "and the economics that flow to those artists and songwriters." AI-generated content isn't going away, Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, said, noting that the company will work to make sure it uses AI responsibly "to enable a new era of musical creativity."

TikTok, currently embroiled in a legal battle that could potentially ban it in the US, says it is committing to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from its platform, as well as developing new tools to improve artist attribution.

TikTok is working "expeditiously," it says, to return UMG's music to its platform.