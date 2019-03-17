Traeger smart grill, new Fitbits, Polar Vantage V, and Android Q beta (MobileTechRoundup show #463)

Mobile technology can be used to help you perfect your summer BBQ sessions while Fitbit and Polar have some new wearables to help you get fit. The first Android Q beta is now available for public testing.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Mobile technology is integrated into all aspects of our life and last week we saw how it can help to grill perfect meats with Traeger's new hardwood pellet models. On MobileTechRoundup show #463 Kevin also talked about his experiences with the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Traeger Ironwood 650 smart grill review
  • Fitbit Versa Lite and Inspire HR reviews
  • 10 days with the Polar Vantage V
  • Two weeks with the Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kevin
  • Garmin launches expensive watches
  • Android Q arrives in beta!
  • What's new in Android Q?
  • Here's how to get Android Q on your Pixel phone
  • Is Google getting out of the Made by Google Chromebook business?
  • How to use Skype for Web on a Chromebook these days
  • Acer Chromebook Flip C434 should be available soon: early pricing
  • Don't use Android AV apps (you don't need to!)
  • Google expected to announce a gaming device and/or service this week

Running time: 69 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 80MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3