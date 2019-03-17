Traeger smart grill, new Fitbits, Polar Vantage V, and Android Q beta (MobileTechRoundup show #463)

Mobile technology is integrated into all aspects of our life and last week we saw how it can help to grill perfect meats with Traeger's new hardwood pellet models. On MobileTechRoundup show #463 Kevin also talked about his experiences with the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
- Traeger Ironwood 650 smart grill review
- Fitbit Versa Lite and Inspire HR reviews
- 10 days with the Polar Vantage V
- Two weeks with the Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kevin
- Garmin launches expensive watches
- Android Q arrives in beta!
- What's new in Android Q?
- Here's how to get Android Q on your Pixel phone
- Is Google getting out of the Made by Google Chromebook business?
- How to use Skype for Web on a Chromebook these days
- Acer Chromebook Flip C434 should be available soon: early pricing
- Don't use Android AV apps (you don't need to!)
- Google expected to announce a gaming device and/or service this week
Running time: 69 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 80MB)
