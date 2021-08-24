Trello adds new free features, introduces new tier for small businesses

Trello, the Atlassian-owned project management and collaboration tool, announced on Tuesday that it's offering more capabilities for free and introducing a new tier for small businesses. The expansion comes as Trello marches towards its goal of reaching 100 million users and serving as the "command center" for all of your productivity tools.

"Over the past two years, we've seen a sharp increase in the demand for work management tools that balance power with a low learning curve and ease of use - especially among small teams, many of whom were making the shift from email, spreadsheets, and Post-It's for the first time," Michael Pryor, co-founder and head of Trello, wrote in a blog post.

To reach more of those small teams, Trello is rolling out a new "Standard" tier. At $5 per user per month, it sits between Trello's free tier and the business class tier, which is being rebranded as the "premium" tier.

It offers unlimited boards, which can be used to manage projects and serve as information hubs. It also offers advanced checklists, which was previously a Premium feature. The Standard tier also offers custom fields, so users can add specific data to the front of their Trello cards. It also comes with 1,000 automation commands per month.

Meanwhile, the Premium tier now offers unlimited automation commands.

Trello is also incorporating more built-in automation into its tools, for all tiers. It's adding quick action automation directly onto cards and lists, so users can write automation rules as they encounter the need for them. The most common automation commands will be pre-populated in the list and card menu. Additionally, users will be able to easily share automation commands to other boards for their teammates to use.

Users in all tiers are also getting access to an unlimited number of "Power-Ups" -- effectively enhancements or integrations with other tools. Previously, the Free tier allowed for just one Power-Up per board.

Power-Ups allow teams to build custom workflows from Trello. There are more than 200 Power-ups available, including integrations with tools from third-parties like Slack, Google and Dropbox. Most Power-Ups are free, but there are some that are paid subscription services provided by Trello's third-party developers.