Twilio beats Q2 expectations with 67 percent revenue growth

Cloud communications firm Twilio on Thursday posted better-than-expected second quarter financial results, reporting an annual revenue run rate surpassing $2.6 billion.

Twilio's non-GAAP income in Q2 was $4.2 million, or 11 cents per share, basic and diluted. Revenue for the quarter was $668.9, up 67 percent year-over-year, including $46.6 million from Twilio Segment.

Analysts were expecting a net loss of 13 cents on revenue of $598.37 million.

Twilio

"Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter as our revenue growth accelerated at a run rate of more than $2.6 billion," CEO Jeff Lawson said in a statement. "Companies across industries are adopting our platform to drive better, more personalized levels of customer engagement, and we remain convinced that we are in the midst of a massive shift that is driving a generational opportunity for Twilio."

The company reported more than 240,000 active customer accounts as of June 30 (including Twilio Segment customer accounts), compared to 200,000 a year prior.

Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate was 135 percent for the second quarter, compared to 132 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter, Twilio expects revenue between $670 million and $680 million.