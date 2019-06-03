Twitter acquires Fabula AI, aims to 'improve health of the conversation'

Twitter said is buying Fabula AI, a London startup, to bolster its machine learning to better spot fake news, spam and other problems on the social network.

In a blog post, Twitter said that Fabula AI fits into its plan to build out its machine learning research team. Twitter said it will focus on natural language processing, reinforcement learning, machine learning ethics and graph deep learning.

Fabula AI's specialty is graph deep learning, which uses machine learning to analyze large datasets and figure out relations and interactions. For Twitter, there's a real need to map those interactions.

Twitter said it will aim to "improve the health of the conversation, as well as products including the timeline, recommendations, the explore tab and the on boarding experience."

Mapping the Twitter graph could also have an impact on the company's data licensing business.

The addition of Fabula brings Michael Bronstein, a leading graph deep learning researcher to Twitter.

Primers: What is AI? | What is machine learning? | What is deep learning? | What is artificial general intelligence?