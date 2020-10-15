Twitter outage due to API irregularities

Twitter was out for 90 minutes on Thursday night, with users unable to tweet, and timelines failing to refresh.

The outage began around 21:30 UTC, with Twitter saying on its status page that it was investigating the issue at 21:56 UTC, under the heading of "Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs".

Just before 23:00 UTC, timelines started refreshing again and users could once again tweet.

The company said on its support account that the outage was not due to a security incident.

The outage arrived a day after both Facebook and Twitter suppressed a New York Post article making allegations that Joe Biden was introduced to an executive at a Ukrainian energy company his son was working for.

Consequently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be subpoenaed by Republican Senators.

United States President Donald Trump used the event to call for the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The Department of Justice has already identified areas of Section 230 that are "ripe for reform".

