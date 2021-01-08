Twitter permanently suspends President Trump's account

Twitter has suspended the account of President Trump permanently.
In a blog post, Twitter said that it is keeping Trump and his @realdonaldtrump from his more than 88 million followers.
The blog post strings together four tweets the company made this evening, in which the company said:
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
Twitter gave Trump a time out following the insurrection and mob rushing the Capitol in Washington D.C.
The suspension comes after Facebook suspended Trump accounts on the social network and Instagram through inauguration day. Shopify also banned e-commerce operations of Trump.
Twitter's move is permanent and it outlined its reasoning by tweet.
Previously:
- Zuckerberg announces 'indefinite' ban on Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
- After inflammatory tweets, Twitter threatens Donald Trump with "permanent suspension"
Twitter's breaking points were two tweets on Friday that were perceived to be escalating ongoing tensions from the January 6 storming of the Capitol.
The blog post describes the company's findings:
We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
This determination is based on a number of factors, including:
- President Trump's statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an "orderly transition" on January 20th.
- The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a "safe" target, as he will not be attending.
- The use of the words "American Patriots" to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.
- The mention of his supporters having a "GIANT VOICE long into the future" and that "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an "orderly transition" and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.
- Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.
As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.
Join Discussion