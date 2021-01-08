Twitter permanently suspends President Trump's account

Twitter has suspended the account of President Trump permanently.

In a blog post, Twitter said that it is keeping Trump and his @realdonaldtrump from his more than 88 million followers.

The blog post strings together four tweets the company made this evening, in which the company said:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Twitter gave Trump a time out following the insurrection and mob rushing the Capitol in Washington D.C.

The suspension comes after Facebook suspended Trump accounts on the social network and Instagram through inauguration day. Shopify also banned e-commerce operations of Trump.

Twitter's move is permanent and it outlined its reasoning by tweet.

Previously:

Twitter's breaking points were two tweets on Friday that were perceived to be escalating ongoing tensions from the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

The blog post describes the company's findings: